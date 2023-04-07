Skip to main content
Life satisfaction along the urban-rural continuum

A global assessment
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d08b9c03-en
Authors
Filippo Tassinari, Lukas Kleine-Rueschkamp, Paolo Veneri
OECD Regional Development Papers
Tassinari, F., L. Kleine-Rueschkamp and P. Veneri (2023), “Life satisfaction along the urban-rural continuum: A global assessment”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 44, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d08b9c03-en.
