Liberalisation of International Insurance Operations

This publication provides a unique overview and analysis of the main measures and practices which affect international insurance operations in OECD countries. The survey focuses in particular on main insurance fields where obstacles to a full liberalisation may still exist, i.e. cross-border trade and establishment of foreign branches. This is the first time since 1983 that such a work is undertaken by the OECD. This study will certainly contribute to further liberalisation of insurance markets in OECD countries and will provide an indispensable reference tool for any person involved in issues related to trade in insurance.