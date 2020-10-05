Leveraging the Role of Property Catastrophe Reinsurance Markets

Insurance markets play an essential role in the financial management of disaster risks by encouraging proper risk management and providing a source of financing to respond to the damages and losses incurred by households, businesses and governments as a result of catastrophic events. The pooling of risks of many insureds by insurance companies allows for the diversification of those risks across regions, risks, and time, leading to a reduction in the aggregate cost of financial protection. Providing domestic insurers with the ability to leverage the capacity of international reinsurance and capital markets while addressing the potential counterparty, execution and liquidity risks that could arise requires the careful development of a regulatory and supervisory framework. The purpose of this report is to identify good practices and lessons from the approaches to providing insurance for catastrophe risks and catastrophe reinsurance oversight implemented in four Asian countries: India, Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines.