Lessons learned from the PISA4U pilot

PISA4U is an online programme developed by CANDENA in association with the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) which brings together teachers from around the world in order to learn from one another and develop meaningful, tangible improvements in their schools. This work is supported by an online collaborative learning environment that contributes to the strengthening of these strategic developments across borders and educational silos by providing participants with foundational guidance, inspiration, and support. The programme is based on an innovative collaborative learning format built upon the principles of teamwork, peer-to-peer feedback and exchange, project-based learning, mentorship, and expert input.

The pilot edition of the PISA4U programme conducted in 2017 has resulted in the development of a passionate global community of educators working together to produce innovative ideas and to bring them into their own classrooms. While originally conceived for 2 000 participants, PISA4U has attracted more than 6 000 registered participants from 172 countries and school systems.

Overall, the PISA4U pilot programme has shown that educators around the world are in need of connection with, and support from, one another. They are motivated to address the challenges they face in their profession, eager to collaborate and share knowledge with one another, and determined to develop tangible solutions for change. As a result of the programme, participants created over 100 innovative teaching resources which are now available within the PISA4U global library of teaching resources and can be accessed by teachers and educators from around the world free of charge.