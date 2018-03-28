Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Lessons learned from the PISA4U pilot

The online programme for school improvement
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5086ce28-en
Authors
Kari Dreyer, Alexandra Cosma, Iveta Hlinková, Jan Henggeormation
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Dreyer, K. et al. (2018), “Lessons learned from the PISA4U pilot: The online programme for school improvement”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 171, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5086ce28-en.
Go to top