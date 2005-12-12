Lessons from Liberalised Electricity Markets

This book assesses experience in reforming electricity markets in OECD countries over the past decade, focusing on the issues that are critical for successful liberalisation. Experiences and examples in the study are drawn mainly from the UK, Australian, Nordic and North Eastern United States (the PJM interconnection) markets, which have all operated with considerable success for a number of years. The issues covered in the study are: the rationale and benefits of liberalisation; the governance required to create effective competition; the role of prices and transparent wholesale markets; consumer protection; incentives for investment, and impact of addressing security of supply and environmental policy.