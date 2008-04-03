Skip to main content
Lending to the Poorest Countries

A New Counter-Cyclical Debt Instrument
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/242606541087
Authors
Daniel Cohen, Hélène Djoufelkit-Cottenet, Pierre Jacquet, Cécile Valadier
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Cohen, D. et al. (2008), “Lending to the Poorest Countries: A New Counter-Cyclical Debt Instrument”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 269, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/242606541087.
