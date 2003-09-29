What are students like as learners as they near the end of compulsory education? The answer matters greatly, not only because those with stronger approaches to learning get better results at school but also because young adults who are able to set learning goals and manage their own learning are much more likely to take up further study and become lifelong learners. This report analyses the results, focusing on students’ motivation, self-beliefs and use of various learning strategies. In particular, it looks at those characteristics that together make it more likely that a student will become a confident and self-managed learner.
Learners for Life: Student Approaches to Learning
Results from PISA 2000
Report
PISA
Abstract
