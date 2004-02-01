Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Land, Violent Conflict and Development

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/717151268534
Authors
Nicolas Pons-Vignon, Henri-Bernard Solignac Lecomte
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Pons-Vignon, N. and H. Solignac Lecomte (2004), “Land, Violent Conflict and Development”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 233, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/717151268534.
Go to top