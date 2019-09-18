Skip to main content
Labour market reform in Japan to cope with a shrinking and ageing population

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/73665992-en
Authors
Randall S. Jones, Haruki Seitani
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Jones, R. and H. Seitani (2019), “Labour market reform in Japan to cope with a shrinking and ageing population”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1568, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/73665992-en.
