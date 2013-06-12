Skip to main content
Judicial Performance and its Determinants

A Cross-Country Perspective
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44x00md5g8-en
Authors
Giuliana Palumbo, Giulia Giupponi, Luca Nunziata, Juan S. Mora-Sanguinetti
Tags
OECD Economic Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Palumbo, G. et al. (2013), “Judicial Performance and its Determinants: A Cross-Country Perspective”, OECD Economic Policy Papers, No. 5, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44x00md5g8-en.
