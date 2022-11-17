The ACN Secretariat prepared this Guide as a reference document for monitoring teams, National Coordinators and other stakeholders involved in the 5th Round of Monitoring under the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan (IAP). It supplements the Assessment Framework (monitoring methodology and performance indicators) to facilitate the interpretation and application of the benchmarks. The Guide does not set any mandatory requirements for the IAP 5th Round of Monitoring reviews beyond the benchmarks
Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan 5th Round of Monitoring
Guide