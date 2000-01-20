What are the trends in the iron and steel industry in 1998 for OECD countries, for certain central and eastern European countries in transition and for the New Independent States? This annual publication provides statistical tables showing steel production, consumption and trade data, as well as other indicators of activity such as employment levels, annual investment expenditures by sector and by country, export prices, domestic prices and indices for certain iron and steel products.
Iron and Steel Industry 2000
Report
Iron and Steel Industry
Abstract
