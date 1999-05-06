Ion and Slow Positron Beam Utilisation

The use of ion beams in nuclear research is well established, with many facilities and networks of experts active in the field. Applications for ion beams are expanding, in particular in the development of new materials, biotechnology and the creation of new isotopes. Positron beams are likewise a very powerful tool for observing and influencing microscopic material structures, as well as for medical diagnosis.

The combined utilisation of ion and positron beams is expected to open up new horizons in the areas of material science and biotechnology. These proceedings provide an overview of the latest developments in this field, and highlight areas for future international co-operation.