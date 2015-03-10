This report provides a detailed diagnosis of the youth labour market in Tunisia, including a focus on vocational education and training and entrepreneurship, and within the context of Tunisia's transition to a green economy. The report takes an international comparative perspective, offering policy options to help improve school-to-work transitions. It also provides an opportunity for other countries to learn from the innovative measures that Tunisia has taken to strengthen the skills of youth and their employment outcomes.
Investing in Youth: Tunisia
Strengthening the Employability of Youth during the Transition to a Green Economy
Report
Investing in Youth
Abstract
