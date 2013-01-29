Skip to main content
Investing Efficiently in Education and Active Labour Market Policies in Slovakia

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4c9kvmv3g4-en
Caroline Klein
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Klein, C. (2013), “Investing Efficiently in Education and Active Labour Market Policies in Slovakia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1017, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4c9kvmv3g4-en.
