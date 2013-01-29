This report finds that the Internet has developed an efficient market for connectivity based on voluntary contractual agreements. Operating in a highly competitive environment, largely without regulation or central organisation, the Internet model of traffic exchange has produced low prices, promoted efficiency and innovation, and attracted the investment necessary to keep pace with demand.
Internet Traffic Exchange
Market Developments and Policy Challenges
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
