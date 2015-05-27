Skip to main content
Internet Literacy in Japan

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js0cqpxr6bq-en
Authors
Nagayuki Saito
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Saito, N. (2015), “Internet Literacy in Japan”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2015/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js0cqpxr6bq-en.
