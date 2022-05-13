Skip to main content
International Trade by Commodity Statistics, Volume 2021 Issue 6

Austria, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Spain, OECD Total, EU28-Extra
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/32db41f7-en
OECD
International Trade by Commodity Statistics
OECD (2022), International Trade by Commodity Statistics, Volume 2021 Issue 6: Austria, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Spain, OECD Total, EU28-Extra, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/32db41f7-en.
