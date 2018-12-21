Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

International Trade by Commodity Statistics, Volume 2018 Issue 6

Austria, Latvia, Poland, Slovenia, Turkey, OECD Total, EU28-Extra
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/itcs-v2018-6-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
International Trade by Commodity Statistics
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), International Trade by Commodity Statistics, Volume 2018 Issue 6: Austria, Latvia, Poland, Slovenia, Turkey, OECD Total, EU28-Extra, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/itcs-v2018-6-en.
Go to top