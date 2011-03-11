International Trade by Commodity Statistics, Volume 2010 Issue 2

This reliable source of yearly data covers a wide range of statistics on international trade of Australia, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Korea and Poland and provides detailed data in value by commodity and by partner country for the period 2005-2009. For each country, this publication shows detailed tables relating to the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC), Revision 3, Sections and Divisions (one- and two-digit). Each table presents imports and exports of a given commodity with more than seventy partner countries or country groupings (NAFTA, etc.) for the most recent five-year period available.