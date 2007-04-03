Skip to main content
International Measurement of the Economic and Social Importance of Culture

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92znx7sc30-en
Authors
John C. Gordon, Helen Beilby-Orrin
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Gordon, J. and H. Beilby-Orrin (2007), “International Measurement of the Economic and Social Importance of Culture”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2007/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92znx7sc30-en.
