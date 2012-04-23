Skip to main content
International Comparative Evidence on Global Value Chains

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9bb2vcwv5j-en
Authors
Koen De Backer, Norihiko Yamano
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

De Backer, K. and N. Yamano (2012), “International Comparative Evidence on Global Value Chains”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2012/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9bb2vcwv5j-en.
