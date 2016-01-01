International co-operation in corruption cases

This cross-country report analyses international cooperation in corruption cases in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. The report focuses on the 25 countries participating in the AntiCorruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia (ACN). The report is based on data provided by the ACN governments in the form of replies to questionnaires as well as information obtained from desk research. It also reflects the discussions and examples of practices that have been presented during ACN meetings. The report was prepared in 2016.