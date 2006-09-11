Skip to main content
Intergovernmental Transfers and Decentralised Public Spending

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97b11z2hxw-en
Authors
Daniel Bergvall, Claire Charbit, Dirk-Jan Kraan, Olaf Merk
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bergvall, D. et al. (2006), “Intergovernmental Transfers and Decentralised Public Spending”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 3, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97b11z2hxw-en.
