Integrating Transport in the City

Reconciling the Economic, Social and Environmental Dimensions
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264180895-en
Authors
OECD
Cite this content as:

OECD (2000), Integrating Transport in the City: Reconciling the Economic, Social and Environmental Dimensions, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264180895-en.
