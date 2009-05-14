Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Integrating Public Environmental Expenditure within Multi-year Budgetary Frameworks

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/224138120533
Authors
Nelly Petkova
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Petkova, N. (2009), “Integrating Public Environmental Expenditure within Multi-year Budgetary Frameworks”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/224138120533.
Go to top