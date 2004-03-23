Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Insurance Regulation and Supervision in Latin America

A Comparative Assessment
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264104464-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2004), Insurance Regulation and Supervision in Latin America: A Comparative Assessment, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264104464-en.
Go to top