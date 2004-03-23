This publication provides a comparative study of insurance regulation and supervision in nineteen Latin American countries. It also includes materials prepared for two policy dialogue meetings, in Honduras in 2002 and in the Dominican Republic in 2003, between OECD Member countries and partner countries in Latin America to facilitate the co-operation and co-ordination among insurance regulators and supervisors. This publication is a reference tool for experts and policy makers, working in the insurance field.
Insurance Regulation and Supervision in Latin America
A Comparative Assessment