Inspired by Technology, Driven by Pedagogy

A Systemic Approach to Technology-Based School Innovations
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264094437-en
OECD
Educational Research and Innovation
Cite this content as:

OECD (2010), Inspired by Technology, Driven by Pedagogy: A Systemic Approach to Technology-Based School Innovations, Educational Research and Innovation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264094437-en.
