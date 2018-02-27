Skip to main content
Insolvency Frameworks for Sub-national Governments

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f9874122-en
Authors
Katharina Herold
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Cite this content as:

Herold, K. (2018), “Insolvency Frameworks for Sub-national Governments”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 23, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f9874122-en.
