Input-output (I-O) analysis has been around for nearly 70 years, and although its use has ebbed and flowed over the years, it has always retained a dedicated core of users in the worldwide research community. Recently however, there seems to have been a notable increase in the use of input-output tables in empirical analyses addressing a wide range of policy issues. This is partly due to the improved availability and quality of national input-output tables as well as modern IT capabilities allowing more complex analyses to be undertaken by more researchers. A quick glance through recent editions of the journal Economic Systems Research confirms the variety of research topics that can benefit from inputoutput analysis as does a recent user survey conducted by OECD...
Input-Output Analysis in an Increasingly Globalised World
Applications of OECD's Harmonised International Tables
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Abstract
