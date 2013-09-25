Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Innovative Learning Environments

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264203488-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Educational Research and Innovation
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2013), Innovative Learning Environments, Educational Research and Innovation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264203488-en.
Go to top