Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Innovative Approaches to Building Resilient Coastal Infrastructure

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9c8a13a0-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), “Innovative Approaches to Building Resilient Coastal Infrastructure”, OECD Environment Policy Papers, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9c8a13a0-en.
Go to top