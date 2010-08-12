Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Innovation and the Development Agenda

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264088924-en
Authors
OECD, International Development Research Centre
Tags
Edited by Erika Kraemer-Mbula and Watu Wamae
Download PDF

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

Kraemer-Mbula, E. and W. Wamae (eds.) (2010), Innovation and the Development Agenda, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264088924-en.
Go to top