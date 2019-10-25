Skip to main content
Shaping the Digital Transformation in Latin America

Strengthening Productivity, Improving Lives
https://doi.org/10.1787/8bb3c9f1-en
OECD
OECD (2019), Shaping the Digital Transformation in Latin America: Strengthening Productivity, Improving Lives, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8bb3c9f1-en.
