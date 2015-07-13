Agriculture and the agro-processing sector in Brazil have shown impressive growth over the past two decades. This has largely been driven by productivity improvements and structural adjustment resulting from broad economic reforms, as well as new technologies developed by agricultural science. Government policy and industry initiatives are increasingly focused on the sustainability of agricultural development.
Innovation, Agricultural Productivity and Sustainability in Brazil
Report
OECD Food and Agricultural Reviews
Abstract
