The Korean innovation system is in many ways highly developed and has helped to underpin Korea’s rapid industrialisation. However, long-standing policy emphases on manufacturing and large firms are today in question. Structural problems - such as the relatively weak innovation performance of SMEs, a lagging services sector and limited domestic job creation among the industrial conglomerates - have led to a shift in policy priorities. This shift is crystallised in the current government’s Creative Economy Strategy, which entails a far-reaching set of measures aimed at fostering cutting-edge innovation and consolidating a knowledge-based economy increasingly driven by high-value services. This review addresses Korea’s industry and technology policies and institutions, and provides policy recommendations.
Industry and Technology Policies in Korea
Report
OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
31 July 2023
-
4 October 2022
-
10 December 2021
-
14 December 2018
-
10 July 2017
-
16 June 2017
-
9 June 2017
-
20 April 2017
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
21 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
14 March 2024