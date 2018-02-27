Skip to main content
Industrial robotics and the global organisation of production

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dd98ff58-en
Authors
Koen De Backer, Timothy DeStefano, Carlo Menon, Jung Ran Suh
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

De Backer, K. et al. (2018), “Industrial robotics and the global organisation of production”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2018/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dd98ff58-en.
