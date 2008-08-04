Skip to main content
India's Growth Pattern and Obstacles to Higher Growth

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/241033544261
Authors
Sean Dougherty, Richard Herd, Thomas Chalaux, Abdul Erumban
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Dougherty, S. et al. (2008), “India's Growth Pattern and Obstacles to Higher Growth”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 623, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241033544261.
