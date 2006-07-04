Skip to main content
Indemnification of Damage in the Event of a Nuclear Accident

Workshop Proceedings: Bratislava, Slovak Republic, 18-20 May 2005
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264026261-en
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Legal Affairs
OECD/NEA (2006), Indemnification of Damage in the Event of a Nuclear Accident: Workshop Proceedings: Bratislava, Slovak Republic, 18-20 May 2005, Legal Affairs, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264026261-en.
