Increasing Simplicity, Neutrality and Sustainability

A Basis for Tax Reform in Iceland
https://doi.org/10.1787/600040410286
Richard Herd, Thorsteinn Thorgeirsson
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Herd, R. and T. Thorgeirsson (2001), “Increasing Simplicity, Neutrality and Sustainability: A Basis for Tax Reform in Iceland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 292, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/600040410286.
