Incentives for apprenticeship

While an apprenticeship is potentially very beneficial to students, employers and economies, many countries face difficulties in encouraging companies to provide apprenticeship places, and individuals to enter apprenticeship programmes. To encourage companies to provide apprenticeships, the government, and sometimes social partners, promote apprenticeships through a wide range of incentives, including financial incentives, such as subsidies and tax breaks, and non-financial incentives, such as adjustments in apprenticeship design to make it more attractive to employers. While financial incentives are common, their effect is often modest and depends on the amount of financial support and allocation criteria. Schemes that target specific sectors and are supported by social partners tend to be more successful. However, non-financial measures, which are often less costly than financial incentives, can also be helpful in increasing the provision of apprenticeships and merit further consideration.