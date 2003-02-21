Improving Water Management

This report brings together the recent work done by OECD on water management issues and identifies the main policy challenges for sustainable water management. Issues discussed are: performance of water management policies in OECD countries; water pricing; financing of water and wastewater infrastructure; water-related development co-operation; social aspects of water pricing; biochemical technologies for improving water quality; and aid to the water supply and sanitation sector. Co-published by IWA Publishing, London: www.iwapublishing.com