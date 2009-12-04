Skip to main content
Improving the Policy Framework in Japan to Address Climate Change

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/218874608768
Randall S. Jones, Byungseo Yoo
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Jones, R. and B. Yoo (2009), “Improving the Policy Framework in Japan to Address Climate Change”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 740, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/218874608768.
