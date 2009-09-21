Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving the Performance of the Public Health Care System in Greece

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/221250170007
Authors
Charalampos Economou, Claude Giorno
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Economou, C. and C. Giorno (2009), “Improving the Performance of the Public Health Care System in Greece”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 722, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/221250170007.
Go to top