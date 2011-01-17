Skip to main content
Improving the Flexibility of the Dutch Housing Market to Enhance Labour Mobility

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgkdgfkxrr2-en
Authors
Jens Høj
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Høj, J. (2011), “Improving the Flexibility of the Dutch Housing Market to Enhance Labour Mobility”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 833, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgkdgfkxrr2-en.
