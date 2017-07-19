Skip to main content
Improving the efficiency and outcomes of the Slovak health-care system

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f2b496cd-en
Authors
Claude Giorno, Kristina Londáková
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Giorno, C. and K. Londáková (2017), “Improving the efficiency and outcomes of the Slovak health-care system”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1404, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f2b496cd-en.
