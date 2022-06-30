Skip to main content
Improving subnational governments’ resilience in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/6b1304c8-en
Luiz de Mello, Teresa Ter-Minassian
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
de Mello, L. and T. Ter-Minassian (2022), “Improving subnational governments’ resilience in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 37, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6b1304c8-en.
