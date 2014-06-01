Skip to main content
Improving social inclusion at the local level through the social economy

Designing an enabling policy framework
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4f2988c2-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2014), “Improving social inclusion at the local level through the social economy: Designing an enabling policy framework”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2014/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4f2988c2-en.
