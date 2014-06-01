This report provides policy recommendations that flow from the findings and recommendations of four country studies on ‘Improving social inclusion at the local level through the social economy’, conducted by members of an OECD LEED review team in 2009 and 2010. The countries participating in this study were Korea, three voivodeships in Poland (of Małopolskie, Mazowieckie and Świętokrzyskie), two regions in France, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur (PACA) and Alsace, and Slovenia. Extensive background material was provided by each country, including documentation by ministries responsible for poverty reduction and social inclusion through the development and promotion of social enterprise and the social economy.