Improving Product Market Regulation in India

An International and Cross-State comparison
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/243233330374
Authors
Paul Conway, Richard Herd
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Conway, P. and R. Herd (2008), “Improving Product Market Regulation in India: An International and Cross-State comparison”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 599, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/243233330374.
