Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving Plastics Management

Trends, policy responses, and the role of international co-operation and trade
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c5f7c448-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), “Improving Plastics Management: Trends, policy responses, and the role of international co-operation and trade”, OECD Environment Policy Papers, No. 12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c5f7c448-en.
Go to top