This Policy Paper comprises the Background Report prepared by the OECD for the G7 Environment, Energy and Oceans Ministers. It provides an overview of current plastics production and use, the environmental impacts that this is generating and identifies the reasons for currently low plastics recycling rates, as well as what can be done about it.
Improving Plastics Management
Trends, policy responses, and the role of international co-operation and trade
Policy paper
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
14 June 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
22 January 2024
-
7 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-
20 September 2023
-
Policy paper1 May 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
Working paper26 April 2024
-
Working paper15 April 2024
-
-
25 May 2023
-
Policy paper1 May 2023
-
Working paper2 March 2023
-
7 December 2022